Sudan edged out Libya 4-2 via penalties to claim bronze in the third-place play-off match at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship at Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

Although the clash finished at 1-1 in regular time, penalties from Mohamed Tahir, Mohamed Babikir, Mahmoud Ahmed and Maaz Gesalla ensured Sudan were victorious.

On the other hand, Libya converted from the spot through Moftah Taktak, Abdelsalam Alaqoub while Almehdi Elhouni and Salem Ablo saw their kicks saved.

The Mediterranean Knights had a bright start in the encounter as they put more pressure on the Falcons of Jediane.

However, it was Sudan who bagged the lead against the run of play when a long ball into the penalty area found Walaa Eldin Yagoub in the eighth minute and his header beat Abdalla Nashnush on his right corner.

As coach Zdravko Logarusic’s men continued to display good touches in the heart of the park, Elmutasem Abushnaf saw his header going wide in the 25th minute from a cross on the left flank.

Despite coach Omar Elmaryami’s troops intensifying their probe for an equaliser, it was 1-0 at halftime.

The North Africans upped the ante in the 70th minute and substitute Ablo unleashed a rocket from the edge of the area, but Akram punched away and Taktak’s follow up went wide.

Akram was the man separating Libya and a goal as he denied Ablo for the second time in the 75th minute from point blank range to concede a corner.

However, Ablo would finally make it 1-1 in the 84th minute when his header beat Akram resulting from an accurate cross down the right wing.