CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has revealed that talks are progressing well regarding the return of the Afro-Asian Club Championship.

Speaking to journalists at the 40th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Casablanca, Ahmad confirmed that talks were progressing well between the Confederation of African Football and the Asian Football Confederation regarding the relaunch of the Afro-Asian Cup.

“The project is being discussed between CAF and AFC,” Ahmad told journalists, “but an agreement hasn’t yet been reached.

“We expect it to be successful,” he continued. “The plan is to relaunch the competition that existed in the past, and we hope it can do so again in the future.”

CAF and the AFC previously organised two intercontinental tournaments together, one of the continents’ club sides, and the other for national teams.

The Afro-Asian Club Championship – a showpiece that pitted the winners of the African Champions’ Cup (now the CAF Champions League) and the Asian Club Championship (now the AFC Champions League) – was founded in 1986.

The first two editions were contested in a one-off final, before the tournament switched to a two-legged final format that emulated the CAF Champions League.

CAF opted to discontinue the tournament in 2000 in light of AFC representatives’ decision to back Germany’s World Cup hosting bid over South Africa’s.

Of the eleven editions, eight were won by African sides – with Egypt producing three winners – while Asian sides won three finals.

North Africa dominated the competition, producing 10 finalists, while South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in 1996 were the only Sub-Saharan representatives.

The two confederations also jointly hosted the troubled Afro-Asian Cup of Nations, which ran for seven editions between 1985 and 2007, with Africa winning four to three.

Cameroon won the first edition in 1985 – beating Saudi Arabia in a two-legged final – although Japan were the only side to win it twice, beating the Ivory Coast in 1993 and Egypt in 2007.