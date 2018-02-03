Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has said he is very disappointed that he will miss tomorrow’s CHAN Final against Morocco after he was sent off in the semi-final against Sudan.

The Akwa United defensive midfielder has played four of the team’s matches and he was philosophical he will not be involved in the championship game tomorrow.

“I have no hard feelings that I will not play in the Final after my red card against Sudan,” ex-Nigeria U20 star Ifeanyi Ifeanyi said.

“Like any other player, I would have wishes to play in the Final, it’s the big game, but destiny has it’s way and that is why I won’t be in the Final.

“All the same, I thank God I played four good matches, that’s good for me,

“I am still a player of Akwa United and I hope to return to Nigeria to help them in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“And tomorrow, I hope we are crowned CHAN champions here in Morocco.”