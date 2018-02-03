The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have ordered that more medical tests be carried out on CHAN Eagles defender Daniel Itodo, officials said.

“CAF have asked that we conduct more tests on Itodo,”disclosed team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

“He will not be available for the Final tomorrow.”

‘Long throw’ Itodo has been unwell since after the team’s second group game against Libya and his place at leftback has since been taken up by Ikouwem Udoh of Enyimba.

Itodo was an important member of the Plateau United team who clinched a first-ever NPFL championship last season.