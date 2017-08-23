Thomas Tuchel has had no contact with Chelsea over replacing Antonio Conte, ESPN reports.

Speculation emerged in Germany on Wednesday morning that Chelsea are lining up former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel to succeed Conte, despite him leading the club to the Premier League title last season.

Sport Bild has reported that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has personally sought out Tuchel and believes he is the right man to take the club forward, rather than Conte.

However, sources close to both parties have dismissed the speculation and said there has not been any contact over the matter.

Tuchel is currently without a job, having left Dortmund just days after winning the DFB Pokal in May following a rift with the club’s hierarchy, and has kept a low profile since.

Despite Conte’s success at Chelsea, he has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the club due to reportedly being homesick, with Inter Milan having been named in the past as a club able to offer him a return to Italy.

Conte’s future has been questioned this season, with the former Juventus boss said to be unhappy with Chelsea’s dealings in the transfer market and their willingness to sell Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United.