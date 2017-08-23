Gary Neville has told Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to resist the temptation to bench Marcus Rashford in favour of Anthony Martial.

Rashford has started both United’s Premier League games so far this season — two 4-0 wins against West Ham and Swansea — but it is Martial’s impact as a late substitute that has gained the most attention after he scored in both games.

Rashford is yet to find the net this season, but Neville says Mourinho should not be rushing to drop the 19-year-old to make room for Martial.

He told Sky Sports: “Martial has been devastating when coming off the bench but there’s no doubt he’s coming on against teams that are tired.

“He’s a brilliant finisher, his composure is brilliant. It’d be unfair for him to come in at the expense of Rashford, if you look at his work, his dribbles, his sprints.”

United sit top of the table after two games following comfortable victories over West Ham and Swansea.

Mourinho’s team face Leicester at Old Trafford on Saturday before the international break hoping to win their first three league games for the second season in a row.

But while goal scoring was a problem last term, United have scored eight already this time. Ryan Giggs says the most positive part of the campaign so far is the performances of Mourinho’s attacking players.

He told Sky Sports: “They look powerful with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, but what is pleasing to see is the creative players doing well as well.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan already has four assists and that will do him the world of good, so hopefully he can get back to his Dortmund form.

“There’s a lot of players contributing to goals which is crucial to winning the league.

“Juan Mata scores year-in-year-out, Antony Martial chipping in and when Marcus Rashford and Mkhitaryan join the party you’ve got options.”