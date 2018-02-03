Cameroonian midfielder Alex Song is training with his former club Arsenal.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving Russian club Rubin Kazan, but he is not in line for a return to the Gunners.

Manager Arsene Wenger has said that Song is only training to keep fit as he seeks a new club in 2018.

“He [Song] is looking for a new club. I allowed him to come in to work on his fitness,” explained Wenger. “Nothing more than that.”

Song has played for Bastia, Arsenal, Charlton, Barcelona, West Ham United and Rubin Kazan in his senior club career.