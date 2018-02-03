The home-based Eagles will receive 30% or $475,000 of the $1.25 million prize money paid by CAF to the winners of tomorrow’s CHAN Final, officials have said.

Should they finish as runners-up, they will receive 30% of the $750,000 prize money, which is $225,000 or about 90 million Naira.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 1st vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi said in an interview here in Morocco.

“When they win, the team will get 30% of the prize money just as we have done with the Super Eagles for the World Cup,” Akinwunmi announced.

The home-based national team were paid the entire prize money for finishing runners-up at the sub-regional WAFU Cup in Ghana in September.

The Lagos FA boss also praised the team’s quality.

“They have been getting better with every match they have played and those who have come on as replacement for the injured have also done well, which shows that there is depth in the squad,” he remarked.

“There is quality in our league as well.”

He therefore urged the team to give everything tomorrow night to win the tournament even though they are up against the host nation.

“They have started the work and they should now go and finish it,” he enjoined.

“They should not mind that they are playing this game in Morocco because the whole of Nigeria is behind this team.”