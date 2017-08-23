Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is Arsenal’s “outstanding” player at wing-back and they must keep him, says the club’s former full-back Nigel Winterburn.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks over his future at Arsenal later this week, Sky Sports reports.

The 24-year-old England international will meet with both Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis and manager Arsene Wenger, who said last week that he hoped the player would extend his current contract – which only has one year remaining on it.

The versatile midfielder has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Winterburn believes it is essential the club keep hold of him after excelling in his new role.

“I absolutely say he’s a player that has made massive strides in the last season,” Winterburn told Premier League Daily. “At wing-back, I would put him as Arsenal’s outstanding player.

- Advertisement -

“From the end of last season through to the start of this season I rate him that highly. Is that a position that he wants to play regularly though? Does he want to play in centre midfield or a more advanced area in behind a main striker?

“Then it comes down to the amount of money that he’s being offered, does he feel he’s been offered less than some of the other players in the team but he feels as important as them?”

Winterburn added: “He’s had a slight problem in that when he looks like he’s going to establish himself into the team, he’s picked up an injury, had several weeks out, come back in and picked up another injury.

“But from the end of last season his performances have been at a very high level. He’s definitely a player Arsenal need to keep.”