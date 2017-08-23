Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba has said he wishes to serve Nigeria and so his application for one of the vacant coaching positions in the various national teams.

“I’m committed to serving my country at whatever level but I must say handling the national team is not a do or die affair”, Maikaba said.

Yesterday, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) drilled the 59 coaches listed for the various national teams’ vacant jobs.

Maikaba, who previously worked with Enyimba and Kano Pillars, reckoned that he would be happy to he handed a national team job but indeed not desperate for one.

“I have a job with Akwa United at the moment. Every coach wants to move one step forward, which is why I applied for this job in the first place,” he said.

“Yes, I believe I have what it takes to lead any of the teams, but if not selected, why not, I’ll just carry my bags and walk back to my primary job at Uyo (Akwa United).

“It must not be me only, there are other coaches, just as I learnt we are about 59 listed for the job.

“So, any one of us can do the job. But I believe Nigeria have good coaches who can do the job”.

Under Maikaba, Akwa United have risen to the third spot on the NPFL standings, a potential position that can hand ‘The Promise Keepers’ a CAF Confederation Cup ticket at the close of the season.

Last season, Maikaba led Wikki Tourists to a third position on the league final standings, securing them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign before booking the next available flight to Uyo, where he replaced Maurice Cooreman, a Belgian, at Akwa United.