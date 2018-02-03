Former Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Emenike, says he joined struggling Spanish outfit UD Las Palmas because of the club’s good reputation.

Emenike joined Las Palmas on a six-month loan deal from Greek club, Olympiacos, on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old was the second Nigerian to join Las Palmas during the January transfer window following the arrival of Oghenekaro Etebo from Portuguese club, CD Feirense.

Emenike was also the fourth Nigerian to move to the Spanish LaLiga Santander during the window after Brown Ideye and Isaac Success both joined Malaga from Tianjin TEDA and Watford respectively.

“I came to this club because I heard a lot about Las Palmas, and I know how the team play,” Emenike told the club’s official website.

“I have not played for a while because of an injury, but now I feel good.”

The 2013 African Cup of Nations winner also spoke highly about the Spanish League.

“It is a very demanding league, but I trust in myself and I want to bring out the best in me to Las Palmas.

“I came to this team because I knew him and they spoke to me very well about the club “.

“I have many experiences in football, but I always adapt to what the coach asks.”

In reference to his position on the pitch, Emenike says that he always feel comfortable playing as a forward.

“I am a forward, I feel comfortable in that position, but it could vary according to the needs of the team.

“I know goals will come, I do not want to say an exact number but that they are the maximum possible.”

He is line to make his debut for Las Palmas against against Malaga on Monday.