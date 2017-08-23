Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract at Tottenham to keep him at the club until 2020.

Tottenham have enquired about the possibility of bringing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier to north London, according to Sky Sports, but have opted to tie down 20-year-old full-back Walker-Peters long term.

Spurs sold former first-choice right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City in the summer for £50m, with Kieran Trippier preferred in Mauricio Pochettino’s defence towards the end of last season.

“Buzzing to sign a new contract with Spurs, can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Walker-Peters said, after penning the deal.

The young defender made his debut for Tottenham in their 2-0 win over Newcastle on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign but did not feature against Chelsea in the 2-1 defeat at Wembley as Trippier came back into the side.

Walker-Peters received the backing of Dele Alli after his man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle, with the England midfielder insisting manager Pochettino would give his team-mate first-team opportunities this season.

Alli told Spurs TV: “[Walker-Peters] is a fantastic player. He’s been working really hard in training.

“You’re at a club with a manager where, if you play well in training and you work hard, you know you are going to get your opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“He’s done it and he took it and it was a great performance by him, so there is going to be some competition now. I am really happy for him.”