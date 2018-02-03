Home-based Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, will miss the final of this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Morocco.

Ezenwa suffered a leg injury against Sudan in the semi-final on Wednesday and will not be fit in time for Sunday’s game in Casablanca.

Plateau United stopper, Dele Ajiboye, is expected to start in goal.

Ajiboye was named Man of the Match against Sudan.

It is the first time both countries would get to the final of the championship since its inception.

Nigeria’s best outing at the competition, was when they finished third under Stephen Keshi in 2014.