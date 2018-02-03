Head coach of Edo Queens Football Club of Benin, Kenneth Aigbe, is confident that the Falconets will excel at the forthcoming 2018 Women U- 20 World Cup in France.

Speaking during a training session in Benin-City, the former player said he is very happy that some of the girls he groomed in Edo Queens are currently doing well in the Falconets, adding that Edo State has become a grooming ground for future female national team players.

He gave kudos to the state government, the governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for their support.

“Me and the members of Edo Queens technical crew are very proud of our girls that are currently in the national female team. Edo is a home of sports in Nigeria, when we see our products doing well in the national teams, we are always very happy, and it encourages me to do more. This Falconets team is a team to watch, they will pull a surprise at the World Cup in France.”

“We have resumed training for the new League season; we are currently screening players because we want the best for our team this season. It is no longer business as usual; we are in serious need of players that can give Edo State results. On my own part as a coach, I have invited many players for trials. We are building a team for the future, that is why I need good and experienced players for the new league season. I need to overhaul some department of my team, like the midfield. I also need a competent attacker that has speed, an attacker that has all it takes to terrorize the opponent’s defense. I have told those in camp now to seat up because we are not ready to keep lazy players in camp. For you to have Edo Queens’s jersey, you must be ready to prove yourself.”