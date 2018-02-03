Ahmed Musa has got off to a flying start at former club CSKA Moscow after he scored in a friendly against FC Nordsjaelland of Demark.

Nigeria star Ahmed Musa has returned to the Russian army club CSKA on loan from Premier League side Leicester City, where he has failed to settle down after a big-money transfer two years ago.

And he could not have dreamt of a better start when he put the Russian club in front after 33 minutes against Nordsjaelland.

It’s a start that will lift his confidence as he fight’s to make Nigeria’s final squad for the World Cup, which incidentally will be staged in Russia.

The Danish club drew level just before the interval.

Deposed champions CSKA Moscow are fifth on the Russian league standings on 35 points after 20 rounds of matches, far adrift of leaders Lokomotiv Moscow, who have recorded 45 points.