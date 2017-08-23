Barcelona confirmed that their social media accounts were hacked after they had appeared to announce the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona,” was posted on the club’s official Twitter and Facebook pages on Tuesday following reports in Diario Sport they are interested in signing the Argentina international.

It soon transpired it was a hack, though, when a group calling themselves OurMine claimed responsibility and encouraged people to get “#FCBHack” trending on Twitter.

The group have previously taken over the accounts of a number of companies, including Netflix, HBO and Playstation.

“Our accounts have been hacked,” the club confirmed. “We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

It is the second time the Catalan club’s social media channels have been hacked after activists claiming to be the Syrian Electronic Army managed to post a series of tweets in 2014.

Di Maria is one of the players linked with a move to Barca following Neymar’s €222 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, although Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho remain their two main targets.

Dembele is currently suspended by Dortmund having missed training in a bid to force through a move to Camp Nou, while Coutinho has handed in a transfer request.

However, Liverpool maintain that they will not sell the Brazilian and Dortmund will only let the France international leave if their demands are met, reported to be in the region of €130m.