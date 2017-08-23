Recalled striker Odion Ighalo has predicted Nigeria will be hungrier on the day in 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon next month.

Nigeria battle Cameroon on September 1 in Uyo and then again in Yaounde on September 4.

The former Watford star has staged a comeback to the Super Eagles after he was overlooked for several games by coach Gernot Rohr.

He has now scored 11 goals in the Chinese Super League after a slow start to his career in the Far East.

“We want the game more and God will crown our efforts on the day,” the former Watford striker reacted after he was recalled to the national team for the World Cup qualifiers.

Cameroon have enjoyed a superior head-to-head record against Nigeria, but Eagles beat the Indomitable Lions 3-0 in their last meeting in a friendly in Belgium in October 2015.