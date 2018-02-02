The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Samson Adamu and Abdulhakeem Mustapha as new Director of Competitions and President of Appeals board respectively, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced.

The NFF made the announcement in its twitter handle @thenff on Friday.

The appointments were made at the 40th Ordinary General Assembly in Casablanca, Morocco.

Meanwhile, Amaju Pinnick, NFF President on his twitter handle @pinnickamaju said: “I wish to announce with pride that Mr Samson Adamu is the new CAF Director of Competitions and Mr A. U. Mustapha is the new President of the CAF Appeals Board’’.

Morocco, however, is playing host to 16 teams participating in the 5th African Nations Championship (CHAN), where the Super Eagles is billed to take on Morocco in the finals on Feb. 4