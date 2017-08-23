Barcelona are preparing a fourth bid for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho that could rise to £138m.

Sky Sports reports that contrary to reports suggesting Barcelona and Coutinho are giving up hope of securing a move before the summer window closes, the Catalan club are preparing to test Liverpool’s resolve once more with an initial payment of £101m up front – with £37m in bonuses.

One source in Spain has told Sky Sports: “Philippe has never been more determined to leave Liverpool.

“To suggest Barca are thinking of backing out and calling it a day, is absolute nonsense.

“They’re all in now; their cards are on the table and they’ll never give up the fight.”

The £37m in add-ons are understood to be linked to Champions League appearances and would be expected to be easily achievable, were he to move to the Nou Camp.