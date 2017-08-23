Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said the Super Eagles need at least three points from the World Cup double-header against Cameroon next month to stay on course for a place at Russia 2018.

The Super Eagles lead their qualifying group with six points from two matches, while the Indomitable Lions are second on two points.

Zambia are third with a point ahead of Algeria, who also have a point but have an inferiors goals’ difference.

On September 1, Nigeria will play host to African champions Cameroon in Uyo, while the second World Cup qualifier will be in Yaounde three days later.

“In these two games, we need at least three points from the two matches and it would be great to have the points already in our home game,” he maintained.

He said his confidence has been further boosted by the return of several of the country’s top stars led by skipper Mikel Obi.

“We are stronger with more experience than the last time (AFCON qualifier against South Africa in June when Nigeria lost 2-0 at home to South Africa) as the key players are here now, in each department we have a key player who is back,” he explained.

Defender Leon Balogun of German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 has returned after injury kept him out of the South Africa game, while skipper Mikel Obi will return to the midfield after surgery for an abdominal problem sidelined him for the past four months.

Chelsea star Victor Moses, who plays as right winger for the Super Eagles, has equally staged a comeback for the Cameroon games after he had to undergo toe surgery and so was not available against South Africa.