Benik Afobe is ‘glad’ to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers after he joined the side from Bournemouth on loan till the end of the season.

The DR Congo international teamed up with the Wolves in January 2015 from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee and went on to score 22 league goals before his departure to the Molineux Stadium in January 2016.

This term, the forward has made 17 top-flight appearances – 12 as a substitute for the Cherries without scoring a goal and he is delighted with the opportunity afforded him to wrap up his ’unfinished business’ with the club.

“I have unfinished business here. I’ve been keeping tabs on the club and the team for the whole season. I obviously still have friends here, they’ve been doing great,” Afobe told club website.

“Two years ago I left, everyone knows that, it’s been good playing at Bournemouth in the Premier League but I’m glad to be home, this feels like home for me.

“It was probably the best year of football I had. I just thank Wolves for giving me the opportunity to come back and hopefully I can score goals from now until the end of the season.

“I’m confident, I believe in myself and I just have all the people at Wolves to thank for giving me this opportunity again. Hopefully, I can repay them and the fans with some goals.

“I haven’t been to Molineux yet but I can’t wait until Saturday and the fans obviously took to me when I was here – hopefully I can do my best to work hard for them and the club and it can be a great time for me here again.

“Hopefully I can help the boys get over the line for promotion and win the league.”