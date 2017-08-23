Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s Nigerian midfielder, John Ogu, says he feels hurt following his team’s exit from the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League after losing 1-0 away to Slovenia’s Maribor in the second leg of their play-off tie on Tuesday, and Urges more hard work in going forward.

Reacting via his Facebook page after the Tuesday’s game, the Super Eagles midfielder says it was yet another experience for the team to Lear n from.

“Every disappointment they say, is a blessing. I just want to say a big thank you to our fans really. It hurt us the players to have not been able to achieve that which we all dreamt. We learn from every experience”, Ogu writes on this Facebook wall.

“I believe, for sure, that one day we will get there. We will keep working.

Ogu is one the Midfielders Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has invited for the double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun on September 1 in Uyo and September 4 in Yaounde.