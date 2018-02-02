Nigeria coach Yusuf Salisu feels that Morocco are beatable ahead of their titanic clash on Sunday.

The two African giants will lock horns in the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) final at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Super Eagles had to overcome a stubborn Sudan side 1-0 in the semi-final encounter at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech on Wednesday.

“It was really hard for both sides. They (Sudan) pushed us to the wall especially after the red card,” Salisu said.

“We tried to go on the counter attack and make the defence compact defence so as not to give spaces for them at the back.

The tournament hosts Morocco defeated Libya 3-1 after extra-time in the other semi-final clash at the Stade Mohamed V on Wednesday.

“They had some good moments but we defeated them in the end,” the tactician continued.

“For the game against Morocco, every team is beatable. If we do the right things, why not! We can beat Morocco.”

Nigeria will be looking to win the CHAN title for the first time in history. They finished third at the 2014 finals in South Africa.