Newcastle United have extended an investigation following allegations of bullying and racism at the club.

An inquiry was launched after claims were made against the side’s under-23 coach Peter Beardsley in January.

Chief executive Lee Charnley is leading a wider investigation into language and culture at all levels of the club.

Former England and Newcastle player Beardsley, 56, denies the allegations and has taken a period of leave during the inquiry.

Initial allegations against Beardsley, who has been in his role since 2009, were made by 22-year-old academy player Yasin Ben Al-Mhanni – who claims he was the victim of non-racial bullying.

Findings from that inquiry – including reported claims that Beardsley used racial language against several African players in the academy – were expected to be made public a fortnight ago but have not been released.