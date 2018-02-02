Sudan will be chasing a win when they meet Libya on Saturday night in the 2018 CAF African Nations Champions third/fourth place play-off.

The Falcons of Jediane narrowly suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria on Wednesday night in the semi-finals.

Although they fought hard to bag a win and reach the final, they were unfortunate to lose in Marrakech as they created chances.

In their campaign, they finished at number two in Group A after beating Guinea and Mauritania to finish with seven points.

They went to the quarter-finals and met Zambia, who they stunned with a 1-0 win on Saturday last weekend.

A win this Saturday will ensure they go back home with a bronze medal and that will boost their morale as a team.

Looking at the Mediterranean Knights, Libya also had a great tournament and will hope to also wrap it up with a medal.

In their Group C assignment, they managed a second finish behind the Super Eagles with six points from two wins and one loss to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

The Libyans defeated Congo via penalties in the quarter-finals as they booked a spot in the semi-finals.

However, Sudan enjoy an upper hand over their counterparts with 14 wins, seven draws compared to Libya’s 13 wins in their previous encounters.

The encounter will be staged at Stade de Marrakech on Saturday at 19:00 (CAT).