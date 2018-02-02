Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has missed training for the second successive day after failing to secure a move to Manchester City, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old, who handed in a transfer request earlier this week, was the subject of multiple offers from the Premier League leaders on Deadline Day, with the last of those understood to be a player-plus-cash offer worth an estimated £65m.

It was gathered that Mahrez has been left “depressed” by Leicester’s decision not to accept City’s final offer for him, with the Foxes valuing the Algeria international closer to £95m.

Leicester boss Claude Puel said he hoped Mahrez would return to training “with a smile” after leaving him out of his matchday squad for the 2-1 defeat to Everton on Deadline Day and added that he was happy to reintegrate him into his squad.

Sky Sports reports Mahrez will not be considered for selection for their Premier League match against Swansea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

On Wednesday, one of Mahrez’s friends told Sky Sports: “This is the fourth transfer window in which Leicester have said they will allow him to leave. He feels very strongly that he has done everything in his powers for the club.

“Joining Manchester City would have been a dream for him. Playing for Pep Guardiola is something he is still desperate to do. That seems a long way off right now. He’s very down about how he’s been treated by a club he has served so well.”

Mahrez has over two years remaining on his contract at Leicester having signed a new long-term deal with the club in August 2016.

He joined Leicester from French side Le Harve in January 2014 and has since scored 44 goals in 165 appearances, helping the Foxes win promotion back to the top-flight and the Premier League title.