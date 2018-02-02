The venue for the Nigerian trials for the 2018 Gold Coast Commowealth Games scheduled to hold at the Goodswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has been moved to the Abuja National stadium, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced.

The trials will hold from February 14th to the 17th, according to a statement from the AFN federation with the deadline for registration fixed for the 10th of February.

The XXI Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, between 4 and 15 April 2018.

According to a media statement signed by Apeh Melvina, the secretary of the AFN, each state association will pay the sum 100,000 for the annual affiliation fee and register each athlete for the trials with 2,000.

Over 150 athletes across the country are expected to take part in the trials.