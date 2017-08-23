The central defence partnership of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong will once again be the choice of coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, when Nigeria take on Cameroon in the World Cup 2018 Qualifiers.

Balogun and Ekong have been the preferred duo in central defence for Nigeria since Rohr took over his coach but an injury to Balogun saw Chidozie Awaziem filling in for the Mainz 05 man in the 0-2 loss against South Africa.

However with Balogun back to full fitness, the coach has hinted that his central defence partnership with Bursaspor’s new man Ekong will be rekindled against Cameroon.

“We didn’t defend so well against South Africa in our last game. That is one area we to improve against Cameroon. We have Balogun coming back and that is a boost”, Rohr said in Kano.

“It was clear that we missed him in the first game. He is highly experienced and his experience will be needed against Cameroon. Hopefully we will defend better”.