Head coach of Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye, has backed his team to bounce back from their away defeat to Kano Pillars, in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture on Wednesday.

Junior Lokosa netted a brace as Pillars defeated Plateau 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano .

Boboye has assured their fans that similar errors that led to the defeat won’t be repeated, when they host Sunshine Stars this weekend.

“It was a sad loss by all. We made some mistakes and they capitalized on it. It was not the result we wanted but we cannot change it. We just have to move on from this loss and try to do a review of what we did wrong.

“It was not as if we didn’t do well especially in the second half when we tried to contain them. We curtailed them from wreaking further havoc and no one knows what would have happened had we not conceded those two goals we did in quick succession.

“Our fans must continue to support us. We will keep on trying our best to ensure that we bring smiles back to their faces. The result was not what we bargained for but we must dust ourselves up and think of what we must do to comeback.

“Kano Pillars are a good side and they deserved their win. We will go back home and take stock of what we must do better next time,” Boboye told Goal.