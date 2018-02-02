Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen feels the squad’s closeness can see them avoid relegation and insists he is unfazed about Saturday’s game against Manchester United.

The Terriers had a relatively quiet January transfer window, with just Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But Jorgensen feels that shows the confidence head coach David Wagner has in them as they look to ensure their time in the Premier League is not shortlived.

“That is something the manager has been very vocal about, having the players and the group to do this [stay in Premier League], with the addition of Terence and Alex,” Jorgensen told Sky Sports News.

“It seems like he thinks our squad is complete and ready for the task ahead of us. That is a big compliment but we feel we can perform well.

“That is the idea, that we are better than some other teams because we may lack some quality but we have something that other teams do not.”

Huddersfield face a seemingly daunting trip to Manchester United on Saturday but, after beating Jose Mourinho’s side at home 2-1 in October, Jorgensen feels they will travel to Old Trafford in confident mood.

“You always dare to dream but we do know it is going to be an incredible task. Just to go there and give a good performance will be difficult,” he added.

“It excites me, it is what I came to this country and this club to do, the chance to play against quality players every week.

“Playing at Old Trafford, against these guys, is what you have been waiting for.”

Jorgensen also revealed a keen interest in a number of areas outside of football, including US politics.

“It is more of a spectacle than European politics, it is like following a freak show at times!” he said.

“I am not a fan [of Donald Trump] but the rhetoric he uses is very powerful in all the wrong ways. It’s a wake-up call for the rest of the world.

“You saw it with Brexit as well, how that kind of rhetoric can trigger some feelings, emotions and fears in people that can make them make decisions they haven’t thought through.”