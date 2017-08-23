Super Eagles’ team Captain, Mikel John Obi, has been recalled to the team as the Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, on Tuesday, released his list of players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying duels with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.

Although, Rohr has largely kept faith with his regular army, the likes of Mikel and Chelsea of England’s wing back, Victor Moses, were recalled following a woeful performance by te team in the duel with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in June.

The Super Eagles would be seeking to maintain its lead of Africa’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B as it has six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.

Nigeria welcome the reigning African champions to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, 1st September, before flying to Yaounde for a quick return leg on Monday, 4th September.

Aside the 23 players, seven other players have been placed on standby, and any of them would be contacted to move to camp only in the case there is any issue with any player on the list of 23.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal).

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel).

STANDBY: Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United).