Thirty-five players have been invited to the camp of the of the Super Falcons ahead of the forthcoming maiden edition WAFU Cup of Nations for women taking place in Cote d’Ivoire from 10 February to 24 February.

According to NFF websites, the list includes Falconets forward Rasheedat Ajibade who was the team’s top scorer in the just concluded France 2018 U20 Women World Cup qualifiers.

It also includes veterans like Joy Jegede, Anam Imo, Mariam Ibrahim as well as junior internationals Monday Gift and Mary Ologbosere.

All players are expected to be at Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Thursday with their international passports.

The eight-time African champions are placed in Group B of the tournament alongside Benin Republic, Senegal and Togo while the host Cote d’Ivoire will tackle, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic in Group A.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

GOALKEEPERS: Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Inneh Queens); Rita Akarekoh (Delta Queens); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Oluwaseun Bello (Police Machine)

DEFENDERS: Ayomide Ojo (Police Machine); Kemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Opeyemi Aiyeniberu (Sunshine Queens); Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Sarah Ilodubah (Osun Babes); Joy Jegede (Delta Queens); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Uju Okafor (Delta Queens)

MIDFIELDERS: Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Ihuoma Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Oluwakemi Toriola (Police Machine); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Delta Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (WAFA League); Peace Efih (Inneh Queens)

FORWARDS: Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Mercy Amanze (Rivers Angels); Juliet Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Aminat Yakubu (Bayelsa Queens); Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Mariam Aluko (Confluence Queens); Rofiat Suleiman (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Precious Edewor (Ibom Angels); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels)