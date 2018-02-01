Brazilian winger Lucas Moura has revealed that Serge Aurier had an influence on his decision to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old has joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-and-a-half-year deal and cost £25m.

Moura will be reuniting with Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, who also played for PSG prior to his move to London earlier this season.

And he has explained how Aurier’s opinion of the club helped make up his mind to move.

He said: “Finding Serge? It’s really good for me.

“He told me a lot of good things about the club, the coach, the fans … I’m very happy to play with him again.

“He’s crazy, but he’s a great guy, a wonderful player.”