The long injury list of the CHAN Eagles leading up to Sunday’s final against hosts Morocco may grow after defender Stephen Eze and midfielder Dayo Ojo stayed out of today’s training in Marrekesh.

The team have already lost Daniel Itodo, skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Sunday Faleye to injury so far.

Eze is nursing a slight hamstring, according to team officials, while Ojo has been complaining of a groin problem after Wednesday’s bruising semi-final against Sudan.

Towering central defender Eze, who has agreed to move to Bulgaria after the CHAN, has been ever-present in the five matches Nigeria have played in Morocco.

Ojo has pinned down a starting shirt since the group game against Equatorial Guinea when he scored with a rocket shot from outside the box.

Today’s training lasted for an hour and a half.

The Eagles left for Casablanca by road, a trip of about two hours.