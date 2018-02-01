Akwa United heaped praise on themselves after they were held to a 1-1 by FC Ifeanyiubah in a Matchday 6 NPFL fixture in Nnewi Wednesday.

‘The Promise Keepers’ made the game look easy and simple with their crisp passes and deft touches to the admiration of even their opposing supporters.

And they left no one in doubt when they went in front 12 minutes after kick-off courtesy of Cyril Olisema, who burst from the left to fire home a deflected effort.

The home side drew level two minutes into the second period through captain fantastic Patrick Ikokwu.

A delighted chairman of Akwa United, Paul Bassey, said the draw was a fair result for the two sides.

“We should have won. They could have won also. So, I must say it was a fair result,” he remarked.

The result ensured the Federation Cup holders maintained their top spot on the NPFL standings.

They also extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Bassey, a veteran sports journalist and FIFA Match Commissioner, said the four-match unbeaten and quality performance was good enough to take to the continent.

“Akwa United are still work in progress. But on the balance of our performance (vs Fc Ifeanyiubah) and position on the table, yes, we can face the African continent,” he assured.