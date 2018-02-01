Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar must show more humility towards his fellow players, says Monaco defender Andrea Raggi.

The 33-year-old Italian, who spoke after the principality side defeated Montpellier 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a Coupe de la Ligue final date with PSG, criticised the Brazilian’s actions at the culmination of the capital club’s match 24 hours earlier.

PSG had led 3-0 but were pegged back to 3-2 when, deep in stoppage time, the 25-year-old was booked after committing a foul on Hamari Traore. Not happy with the decision, he made as if to pull his opponent up but withdrew the offer of his hand when the Rennes defender reached up to grab it.

“I saw what he did and I think that a champion like Neymar should have a little more respect for other players,” veteran defender Raggi said. “For me, it wasn’t a great thing to do.”

Neymar has previously defended his actions, claiming: “It was only a joke!”

Raggi’s Monaco will tackle PSG in the final of the cup competition on March 31 in Bordeaux.

The clubs have already met twice this season, with Unai Emery’s side running out 2-1 winners on both occasions, firstly in the Trophee des Champions then in Monaco in Ligue 1 back in November. Neymar got what proved to be the winning goal on that occasion as he converted from the penalty spot.