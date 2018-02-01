Captain and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will be sidelined for three weeks after he injured his knee in Wednesday night’s CHAN semi-final against Sudan in Marrekesh.

A top official said: “A scan was done on the player’s knee and he will be out for three weeks.”

Ezenwa will also miss Sunday’s final against hosts Morocco in Casablanca.

Dele Ajiboye, who replaced the Enyimba shot stopper, will be in goal again after a superlative display against Sudan earned rave reviews.

The Chan final at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca will kick off by 8pm on Sunday.