West Ham have suspended their director of player recruitment Tony Henry amid claims of discrimination.

A West Ham United spokesman said: “The Club can confirm that Director of Player Recruitment Tony Henry has been suspended pending a full and thorough investigation. West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims.

“The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

“The Club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”