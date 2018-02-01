Abdu Maikaba, Coach of the Golden Eaglets, on Thursday said that Nigeria will lift the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) trophy in Morocco on Sunday.

Maikaba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the team’s formation and renewed zeal with which they beat Sudan in the semi finals should be sustained.

He noted that the Salisu Yusuf tutored team had tremendously improved in all departments especially in the attack.

The coach, who expressed confidence in the ability of the home based Eagles to beat Morocco in the finals, called for more hard work from the players.

Maikaba, who doubles as coach of Akwa United FC, a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, said that the only secret to success was hard work, adding that it was time for Nigeria to lift the trophy.

“The Eagles should come all out better than the way they played against Sudan to defeat Morocco.

“I don’t see any problem confronting Morocco because I have confidence in our team, but they should be at alert for 90 minutes,” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s home based Eagles on Wednesday dispatched Sudan 1-0 in the keenly contested second semi finals of CHAN.

Okechukwu Gabriel’s early lone goal secured a place for the Eagles in the finals for the first time since the inception of the tournament in 2009.

Nigeria will on Sunday, Feb. 4 slug it out with the host country, Morocco to decide the winner of the 2018 championship.