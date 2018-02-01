Home Super Eagles’ goal scorer in the CHAN 2018 semi-final win against Sudan, Gabriel Okechukwu, has hailed the Nigerian team’s feat as a product of team work.

Gabriel Okechukwu scored his second goal of the tournament in the semi-final against Sudan which secured Njgeria’s berth for Sunday’s final against hosts Morocco at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

“The victory means a lot, to get to this stage. I’m excited that we won. It was a collective effort, not just one man’s effort. Kudos to the whole team. It was not an easy game, but in the end, we emerged victorious,” gabried told journalists after the game.

Gabriel who was also named the Total Man Of The Match rued the injury Ikechukwu Ezenwa sustained in the early minutes of the game.

“I felt bad when Ikechukwu Ezenwa was injured because for a player to get injured while playing is not a good feeling.

“However, I did not panic because I knew the substitute (Ajiboye Oladele) would be equal to the task.”