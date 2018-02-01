Nigeria striker, Brown Ideye, has congratulated the home-based Super Eagles following their qualification for the final of the 2018 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Wednesday in Marrakech, Morocco.

‎

A 17th minute strike by Gabriel Okechukwu, secured a 1-0 win for the Eagles against Sudan and a first-ever final berth in CHAN.

Both teams had a player sent off – Ifeanyi Ifeanyi received a second yellow card for a dangerous tackle, while Sudan’s Bachir Bakri was shown a straight red card for tripping Dayo Ojo who was goal bound.

The Eagles will face hosts Morocco in the final on Sunday in Casablanca.

Morocco also qualified for their first-ever CHAN final after defeating Libya 3-1 in extra-time also on Wednesday.

Reacting to the Eagles qualification for the final, Ideye who recently joined Spanish LaLiga outfit, Malaga, hailed Home Eagles’ goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye for an outstanding performance after replacing the injured Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

“Waoh!!! Ajiboye! Congratulations guys. #TotalCHAN2018,” Ideye wrote on his verified Twitter handle.