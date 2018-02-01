Nigerian Professional Football League side (NPFL) club Akwa United have signed a sponsorship deal with Dana Air.

The Promise Keepers will be travelling by air to their away games this season after an agreement was reached with Dana Air.

It is said that NPFL clubs have had to travel long distances rough roads within Nigeria. MFM FC and Kwara United have been involved in crashes a few weeks into the new season.

The sponsorship deal between Dana Air and United is expected to be formalised on Friday. This was confirmed by the club on their official Twitter handle.

“We will be flying @DanaAir for away matches in the NPFL. The deal will be formalised on Friday February [email protected] @DanaAir,” the club revealed.

United are set to represent Nigeria in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup after winning last year’s Aiteo Cup.

On Wednesday, FC Ifeanyiubah and Akwa United played to a 1-1 draw in Nnewi Ozubulu in a league match on Wednesday.

As a result, United remain at the top of the league standings, while Ifeanyiubah are placed 11th on the table.