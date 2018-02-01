Home-based Super Eagles head coach, Salisu Yusuf, believes that CHAN 2018 host nation, Morocco, are beatable if his team “do the right things” when they clash in the final on Sunday at the Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca.

Morocco beat fellow north Africans, Libya 3-1 in extra time on Wednesday evening to set up a feisty encounter against Nigeria. Jamal Sellami’s side has scored 12 goals and conceded two in five games so far.

Yusuf on his part made history guiding Nigeria to their first ever final at the tournament defeating Sudan 1-0 in the semi-final with Akwa United’s Gabriel Okechukwu scoring the only goal of the game in the 17th minute.

The former Kano Pillars coach admitted that the Sudanese side were a tough nut to crack as they pushed his team beyond limits.

“It was really hard for both sides. They (Sudan) pushed us to the wall especially after the red card,” Yusuf said during his post-match interview.

“We tried to go on the counter-attack and make the defence compact defence so as not to give spaces for them at the back.

“They had some good moments, but we defeated them in the end.

“For the game against Morocco, every team is beatable. If we do the right things, why not! We can beat Morocco.”