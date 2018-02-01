Injured captain and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been ruled out of Sunday’s CHAN final against Morocco in Casablanca.

Team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye confirmed Ezenwa will not recover in time for the CHAN final after he was forced out of the semifinal against Sudan Wednesday night as early as the 12th minute.

Injury has already ruled out winger Sunday Faleye for the rest of the tournament, while midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi will be suspended for the Sunday showdown after he was sent off against Sudan.

Dele Ajiboye, who shone in place of the injured Ezenwa, will be in goal against the host country on Sunday.

In the meantime, the team will depart Marrekesh by 3pm after they would have involved in recovery training this morning.