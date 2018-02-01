President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulates the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria on their victory over Sudan in the semi-final of the 2018 Championship of African Nations in Marrakesh, Morocco.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined millions of football-loving Nigerians in celebrating what he described as the spectacular performance of the team which qualified them for the final on Sunday with Morocco.

Buhari assures the team of the unflinching support of the Federal Government and all Nigerians in their determination to win the tournament.

The statement read in part, “Having keenly followed the team’s progress throughout the tournament with delight, the President commends their hardwork, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit, which are truly worthy of emulation.

“President Buhari urges the players and the coaching crew to remain focused and determined as they go for Gold in the final match on Sunday.

“The President assures them of the unflinching support, goodwill and prayers of the Federal Government and all Nigerians as they soar to victory.”