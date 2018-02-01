Nigeria on Wednesday beat Sudan 1-0 to face hosts Morocco in the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship on Sunday.

Gabriel Okechukwu gave the Super Eagles the victory.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was injured in the 10th minute, forcing Nigeria assistant coach Salisu Yusuf, who is in charge of the CHAN 2018 assignment, to replace him with Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye.

Nigeria started the stronger side and went ahead in the 16th minute. Anthony Okpotu flicked on a pass from the midfield which Okechukwu converted easily.

The Sudanese grew into the game but were denied by the heroics of Ajiboye while the Eagles wasted chances to increase the score.

In the second half, Sudan continued to attack with Nigeria having a handful of opportunities. However, in the 59th minute Ifeanyi Ifeanyi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Sudan failed to take make use of the numerical advantage. But the North Africans were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute when Bakri Bachir was sent off for a foul on goal-bound Dayo Ojo.

A late rally in the additional time by Sudan was thwarted by Ajiboye for a victory for the Eagles.