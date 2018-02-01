One-time Nigeria schoolboy sensation Macauley Chrisantus has joined Spanish third-tier club Real Murcia till the end of the season.

He played for Greek PAS Lamia last year.

The 27-year-old striker is returning to Spain after he played for Las Palmas between 2012 to 2014 and Reus.

The Goal King of the 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup ahead of the likes of Toni Kroos now of Real Madrid has previously featured for German second division clubs Frankfurt FSV and Karlsruhe on loan from Hamburg as well as in Cyprus and Turkey.

His lack of goals combined with questions about his work ethics have limited his opportunities in recent times.

He now joins Real Murcia, who are in the promotion playoffs in the Spanish third division with 37 points from 23 matches.