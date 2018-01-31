Swansea City have completed the signing of Andre Ayew from West Ham for a club-record fee of £18m.

The Ghanaian international joined West Ham from Swansea in 2016 but is now returning to the Liberty Stadium, where his brother Jordan also plays.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2021.

Ayew, who originally joined Swansea in 2015 on a free transfer from Marseille, will wear the number 19 shirt.

He scored six goals in 24 appearances in the first half of the season for West Ham before sealing his move to Swansea.

A West Ham statement said: “Everyone at West Ham United wishes Andre a successful future with Swansea City.”