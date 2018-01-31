Tottenham have signed Paris St-Germain winger Lucas Moura for a fee in the region of £25m.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who has signed a contract until 2023, becomes Spurs’ fifth most expensive signing.

Lucas joined PSG for £33.5m from Sao Paulo in 2013 but has made just six substitute appearances this season.

He scored 46 goals and contributed 50 assists in 229 appearances at the French club.

He has not featured in this season’s Champions League for PSG, and is therefore be available for Spurs in the knockout stage.