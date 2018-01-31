Elderson Echeijile has ended his loan at Turkish club Sivasspor to join Belgian second division club Cercle Brugge on another loan.

Experienced leftback Elderson has returned to Belgium from AS Monaco.

He was previously on loan at another Belgian club Standard Liege.

Cercle Brugge are battling for promotion to the top flight in Belgium after many years in the lower league.

Elderson’s childhood friend Joseph Akpala has also been linked with a move to Cercle Brugge from KV Oostende.